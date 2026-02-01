Mumbai, February 1: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its holiday calendar for February 2026, marking a month of administrative focus and regional celebrations. As the month begins today, Sunday, February 1, coinciding with the presentation of the Union Budget, banking customers should note that while digital services remain uninterrupted, physical branches will observe up to nine days of closures across India. This includes regular weekend holidays and several state-specific festivals that offer opportunities for long weekends (long weekend holidays) in certain regions.

The National Weekend Schedule

According to the standard RBI guidelines, all public and private sector banks follow a uniform weekend holiday pattern. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Check State-Wise Closures and RBI Schedule As Banks To Remain Closed on These Days Next Month.

For February 2026, the nationwide closures are:

Sundays: February 1, 8, 15, and 22.

Second Saturday: February 14.

Fourth Saturday: February 28.

Notably, Maha Shivaratri, which falls on February 15, coincides with a Sunday this year, meaning there is no additional day off for this major festival in most states.

Regional Long Weekend Opportunities

While there are no pan-India long weekends in February 2026, regional holidays create significant breaks for residents in specific states:

The Northeast Break (February 20-22):

In Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and Aizawl (Mizoram), banks will be closed on Friday, February 20, to celebrate Statehood Day. This creates a natural three-day long weekend (Friday to Sunday) for bank employees and residents in these states.

The Maharashtra Opportunity (February 19–22):

In Maharashtra, banks observe a holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Thursday, February 19. By taking a single day of leave on Friday, February 20, employees can bridge the gap to the weekend, resulting in a four-day break.

Sikkim’s Mid-week Holiday:

Sikkim observes a holiday for Losar (Tibetan New Year) on Wednesday, February 18, providing a mid-week pause for the banking sector in the region. Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Budget Day and Stock Market Update

Despite February 1 being a Sunday, the Indian stock markets (BSE and NSE) are conducting a special trading session today to accommodate the Union Budget 2026 presentation. While bank branches remain closed for public transactions, the financial markets are operational during regular hours from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Availability of Digital Services

The RBI has clarified that while branch-level activities such as cheque clearances and demand draft issuances will pause during these holidays, digital banking remains fully functional. These include UPI, IMPS, Net Banking, and Mobile Apps.

