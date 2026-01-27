Mumbai, Janaury 27: Investors and traders on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will see a full month of uninterrupted weekday trading this February. According to the official holiday calendar released by the exchanges for 2026, there are no scheduled mid-week trading holidays for the month. While February features significant cultural observances such as Mahashivratri and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, these events will not result in a suspension of equity trading on the major bourses. Scroll down to know stock market holiday dates in February 2026.

Share Market Holidays List for February 2026

For February 2026, the only days the market will remain shut are the standard weekend breaks. Notably, Mahashivratri, a major festival that often leads to a market closure when it falls on a weekday, will be observed on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Since it coincides with a weekend, there is no additional loss of trading days for the month.

The standard weekend closures for February are as follows:

Saturdays: February 7, 14, 21, and 28.

February 7, 14, 21, and 28. Sundays: February 1, 8, 15 (Mahashivratri), and 22.

While trading remains active, market participants should note the distinction between trading holidays and clearing holidays.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti falls on Thursday, February 19, 2026. While the NSE and BSE will remain open for regular trading on this day, it is typically designated as a settlement or clearing holiday in certain regions, including Maharashtra. This means that while you can buy and sell stocks as usual, the actual settlement of funds and securities may be pushed to the following working day. Stock Market Holidays in 2026: Full List.

The lack of holidays in February comes after a busy January that saw closures for the Maharashtra Municipal Elections and Republic Day. Looking ahead, the schedule will pick up in March, which is set to be one of the most interrupted months of the year with three scheduled weekday holidays: Holi (March 3), Ram Navami (March 26), and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31). Bank Holidays in 2026: Full List.

Investors are advised to track regional bank holidays, as these can occasionally impact banking services required for fund transfers, even when the stock exchanges themselves are operational.

