Mumbai, January 31: As the short month of February is set to begin on Sunday, February 1, customers across India are advised to plan their financial activities to avoid branch-level disruptions. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed for a total of nine days this month, depending on the state. These closures include mandatory weekend breaks - all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays - alongside regional festivals such as Losar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

While digital banking services like UPI and IMPS remain operational 24/7, physical branch tasks like cheque clearing and locker access will be unavailable during the above said dates. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

February 2026 Bank Holiday Calendar As Per RBI

Below is the consolidated list of dates when bank branches will remain shut in various parts of the country:

Date Day Occasion Where Banks are Closed Feb 1 Sunday Weekend / Guru Ravidas Jayanti Nationwide (Holiday in North India) Feb 8 Sunday Weekend Nationwide Feb 14 Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide Feb 15 Sunday Weekend / Mahashivratri Nationwide Feb 18 Wednesday Losar (Tibetan New Year) Sikkim (Gangtok) Feb 19 Thursday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra (Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur) Feb 20 Friday Statehood Day Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh Feb 22 Sunday Weekend Nationwide Feb 28 Saturday Fourth Saturday Nationwide

Impact on Digital and Physical Banking

It is important to note that while the shuttered gates of a bank branch signal a pause in physical services, digital infrastructure remains robust.

Operational Services: Mobile banking, internet banking, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), and ATMs will function normally throughout the month.

Non-Operational Services: Cheque clearing (CTS), demand draft (DD) issuance, and in-person KYC updates will be delayed until the next working day.

Planning Tip: If you have an EMI or a high-value transfer scheduled via NEFT on a regional holiday, ensure your account is sufficiently funded a day in advance, as clearing cycles may be pushed. Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Types of Bank Holidays

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three distinct groups to help customers distinguish between national and local closures. These include Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act (major festivals and national days), Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday (impacts high-value electronic transfers) and Banks’ Closing of Accounts (usually observed only on April 1.)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).