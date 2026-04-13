The Nagaland State Lottery remains one of the most popular and trusted government-authorised lottery systems in India. Among its diverse daily offerings, the Dear Rise Monday weekly draw - held every Monday at 1 PM - stands out as a major highlight for participants seeking a life-changing windfall. Results and winning numbers of today's Dear Rise Monday lottery will be declared shortly. Managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the game is known for its transparency, affordability, and the substantial "Bumper" jackpot it offers.

The Dear Rise Monday lottery follows a tiered prize system designed to reward a large number of participants. The most coveted prize is the First Prize of INR 1 crore, but several other categories provide significant returns on a modest investment. The Nagaland State Lottery operates three times daily, with the Monday cycle featuring three distinct "Dear" branded games. These include Dear Rise Monday at 1 PM, Dear Legend Monday at 6 PM and Dear Clover Monday at 8 PM. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 13, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here:

The Dear Rise draw (Dear Rise Monday lottery) specifically caters to the morning crowd. Each ticket is priced at a nominal INR 6, making it accessible to a wide demographic. The Nagaland lottery draw is conducted using a mechanical drum system at the PR Hill Junction in Kohima, ensuring a fair and randomised selection of winning numbers. Participants can watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery, which has been provided above.

Results for the Dear Rise Monday lottery draw are typically released shortly after 1:00 PM. Participants can verify their ticket numbers through several official channels, such as online portals, live streams on YouTube, and newspapers. Winners of the Dear Rise Monday lottery must submit a formal claim form to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. This requires the original ticket (undamaged), a valid government ID (Aadhaar or PAN card), and passport-sized photographs. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of April 12 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).