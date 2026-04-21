The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled Michael, held its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA on April 20, 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, the veteran behind Bohemian Rhapsody, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, in his debut acting role. Backed by the Jackson estate, the film aims to chronicle the unprecedented rise and complex personal life of the "King of Pop," arriving in theatres globally this week amidst massive box-office expectations and renewed public debate. ‘Michael’ Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Excels in Michael Jackson Biopic; Juliano Valdi Steals the Show as Little MJ (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Michael’ Trailer

The official teaser trailer, released in late 2025, quickly became a record-breaking digital event, garnering over 116 million views within its first 24 hours. The footage showcases the film’s high-energy recreations of iconic moments, including the Thriller era and the evolution of the moonwalk. It also hints at the heavy emotional toll of Jackson’s fame, featuring a voiceover of Joe Jackson (Colman Domingo) pushing his sons toward stardom and a glimpse of the media frenzy that defined Michael’s adult life.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Michael’:

‘Michael’ Cast

The production is anchored by a mix of newcomers and Academy Award-nominated veterans.

Jaafar Jackson: Portrays Michael Jackson. Critics and family members who attended the premiere have praised his "uncanny" resemblance to his uncle’s dance moves and voice. Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Know About ‘Michael’ Star, His Fiancée Maddie Simpson, and More.

Juliano Krue Valdi: Features as a young Michael during The Jackson 5 era.

Colman Domingo: Stars as the family patriarch, Joseph "Joe" Jackson.

Nia Long: Plays the Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson.

Miles Teller: Portrays powerhouse attorney John Branca.

‘Michael’ Plot

The film follows Jackson’s journey from his humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana, to his transformation into a global icon. While director Antoine Fuqua initially promised to show the "good, bad, and the ugly," recent reports indicate the final cut focuses heavily on his creative process and the triumph of the 1980s. Notably, the film reportedly concludes its primary narrative in 1984, steering clear of the later, more controversial legal battles. Producers have described the script as a "humanising" portrait of an artiste driven by a relentless pursuit of perfection.

‘Michael’ Production

The filming of Michael began in January 2024 under the working title Maven. The production utilised many original locations, including the street where the Thriller music video was filmed. The project saw heavy involvement from the Jackson family; Jermaine Jackson was frequently on set to consult on authenticity, and the estate provided access to the singer's vast archives to ensure the musical sequences remained faithful to the original recordings.

Michael is a major collaboration between several high-profile industry players. It was primarily produced by GK Films, led by Oscar-winner Graham King, in partnership with Lionsgate. The distribution is split by territory: Lionsgate is handling the domestic release in the United States, while Universal Pictures International is overseeing the rollout for the rest of the world (excluding Japan, where Kino Films holds distribution rights).

‘Michael’ Release Date

Following several production delays and reshoots, Michael is scheduled for a wide theatrical release in the USA, India and other parts of the world on April 24, 2026. The film has already begun its international rollout, premiering in major European markets earlier this month.

Jaafar Jackson at ‘Michael’ Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United International Pictures 🇸🇬 (@uipsingapore)

‘Michael’ Movie Budget

The film carries a substantial production budget estimated at USD 155 million. This figure was reportedly bolstered by an additional USD 10 million to USD 15 million in 2025 to fund significant reshoots and script adjustments after legal and creative shifts regarding the film's final act. Industry analysts predict the film could see an opening weekend between USD 80 million and USD 90 million, potentially setting a new record for musical biopics. Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Pushed to 2026, Here’s When It Will Finally Release Worldwide.

Michael Jackson and His Legacy as the ‘King of Pop’

The production has reignited discussions about Michael Jackson's complicated legacy. While the project is supported by the Jackson estate and intended as a tribute to his musical genius, it has faced criticism from figures like director Dan Reed (Leaving Neverland), who argue the film offers a "sanitised" version of history. Despite these debates, the film is expected to be a major cultural milestone, introducing Jackson’s artistry to a new generation while attempting to reconcile his public image.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (GK Films). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).