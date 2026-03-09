Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of March 9 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Kohima, March 9: The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery is a highly popular weekly draw that takes place every Monday evening at 8:00 PM. As the final major draw of the day, it attracts significant interest from participants across the country due to its government-regulated transparency and high-value prizes. The lottery is designed to be accessible, with tickets priced at just INR 6. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of March 9.

The results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery are officially declared by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Participants can view the winning numbers through several channels shortly after the 8:00 PM draw is completed. Participants must note that the Nagaland State Lottery Department uploads a PDF of the official gazette. Lottery results are also published in local newspapers the following day. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of March 8 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Winners of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official Nagaland Government Gazette. For smaller prize amounts, winners can typically claim their rewards through authorised lottery agents. However, for the INR 1 crore grand prize, the claimant must submit a formal application to the Director of State Lotteries, along with the original winning ticket and valid government identification, usually within 30 days of the draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of March 7 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Lottery players can check the live results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery on the official Nagaland State Lotteries website. They can also visit portals such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify their winning numbers of today's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery. Trending keywords for today's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Clover Monday Result 09.03.2026", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 8 PM Live", "Dear Clover Monday Lottery Winning Number", "Nagaland Dear Lottery Result Chart 2026" and "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).