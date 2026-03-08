Kohima, March 8: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is officially conducting the draw for the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery of today, March 8. As one of the most popular evening draws in the "Dear" series, the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery continues to draw significant participation across the 13 Indian states where lottery gaming remains legal. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery of March 4.

The 8 PM Sunday draw (Dear Magic Sunday) serves as the conclusion to the day's three-tier lottery cycle, following the morning and afternoon sessions. The first prize, a life-changing sum of INR 1 crore, will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder who matches the full number and series. While the 8 PM results of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery are declared live throughout the evening, participants are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official government gazette to confirm their win. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of March 8 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Magic Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

Wondering where and how to check the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery results of today's Nagaland lottery? Don't worry, we have got you covered. In addition to the INR 1 crore jackpot, the Dear Magic Sunday lottery prize structure includes several other tiers to ensure a wide distribution of rewards for players. Participants can check the live results of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery on the official Nagaland State Lotteries website or through the widely used Lottery Sambad platforms. Dear Magic Sunday lottery players can also visit portals such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify the winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery.

They can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery provided above to get the latest updates on today's lucky draw. Winners of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery are advised to keep their physical tickets intact, as a damaged or mutilated ticket will not be accepted for prize claims. "Dear Lottery Sambad 8 PM Result Today", "Nagaland State Lottery Dear Magic Sunday Result", "Dear Magic Sunday 1 Crore Winner List", "Dear Magic Sunday 1 Crore Winner List", "Dear Magic Sunday Prize Structure" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result" are some of the trending keywords used by Dear Magic Sunday lottery players.

