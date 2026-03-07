Kohima, March 8: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially announce the results of the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery of today, March 7, shortly. Known for its massive daily payouts and transparent draw system, the Sikkim Dear Lucky Saturday results will be announced from Kohima, with the live draw beginning at 8 PM. The highly anticipated Dear Lucky Saturday draw of 8 PM is the final event of the day. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Sikkim's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery of today.

Ticket holders of the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery are advised to keep their tickets ready as the winning numbers will be broadcast live and published online soon after the lottery draw is completed. The Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. The results of today's Sikkim lottery will be published on the official "Lottery Sambad" website and local gazettes. Well known for its accessibility, the tickets are priced at a nominal INR 6. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 07, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Lucky Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

The Dear Lucky Saturday results of today, March 7, will be published in the official government gazette. The results and winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery will also be made available in PDF format. Sikkim lottery players can visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify the results and winning numbers of the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery. Participants can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland lottery provided above to know the outcome of Saturday's lucky draw.

It is worth noting that winners of Sikkim's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery must make the claims within 30 days of the result declaration. Trending keywords used by lottery players while searching for the results and winning numbers of Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Lucky Saturday 8 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Night Result", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 7 March 2026", "Dear Lucky Saturday Winning Numbers", "Nagaland Lottery Result 8 PM Live Today", "Dear Lucky Saturday 1 Crore Winner List" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result".

