Angul, July 1: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly raped a woman doctor at her residence in Odisha’s Angul district on Monday night. The doctor was posted in the Chhendipada community health centre (CHC). The accused is a son of a dhaba owner and allegedly raped the doctor while delivering a food parcel. He has been identified as Sukanta Behera. The accused has been arrested by police on Wednesday. Odisha Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults His 11-Year-Old Daughter in Jharsuguda; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Arrested.

The 32-year-old doctor was staying with her brother at the quarter allotted to her. At the time of the incident, she was alone at her residence. The doctor registered a complaint in the matter at Chhendipada police station. On the basis of the FIR lodged, the accused was nabbed. The incident took place at 11 pm on Monday. Odisha Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Going for Holy Dip on Makar Sankranti Gang-Raped in Baripada Town, Minor Among Two Accused Arrested.

According to India Today’s report, the rape survivor’s brother had ordered food for her. When the accused reached the doctor’s house, he found her alone. Behera then allegedly entered the house forcibly and then raped her. He even threatened her with facing dire consequences if she tells anybody. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The doctor has been sent for a medical examination. Meanwhile, the report of the medical examination is still awaited.

