Ludhiana, March 14: The Punjab State Lottery department is scheduled to announce the highly anticipated results of the Dear Holi Bumper 2026 today, March 14, 2026. The draw, which is a major event in the state's lottery calendar, will take place at 6:00 PM in Ludhiana. Participants who purchased the INR 500 tickets are vying for a life-changing first prize of INR 3 Crore, alongside several other high-value rewards designed to mark the festive season.

The event is being conducted under the strict supervision of the Punjab State Lotteries department to ensure transparency and fairness. As the 6:00 PM deadline approaches, officials have advised ticket holders to keep their physical tickets secure, as they are mandatory for claiming any prizes. Results will be uploaded in real-time to the official government portal and published in the Punjab State Government Gazette. Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery Draw Result Today, March 14: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming, List of Winners.

Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery Live Streaming

Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery Result: Prize Structure and Winning Categories

The 2026 Holi Bumper features a robust prize pool, offering thousands of participants the chance to win. The top tier includes a INR 3 Crore jackpot for a single lucky winner. The second and third prizes are set at INR 50 Lakh and INR 25 Lakh, respectively.

Lower-tier prizes range from INR 10 Lakh for fourth-place winners down to INR 1,000 for the ninth-tier, which covers 50,000 participants. This broad distribution of prizes is intended to spread the festive cheer across a wide base of participants throughout India. Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery Result Tomorrow: Where and How To Watch Live Streaming.

Where to Watch: Live Streaming Details

For those wishing to witness the draw as it happens, the Punjab State Lottery department provides a live stream on their official YouTube channel (PUNJABSTATELOTTERYLIVE) starting shortly before 6:00 PM. This digital broadcast allows participants from across the country to verify the transparency of the lucky draw process.

The live stream will display the mechanical drawing of numbers for each prize category. Once the draw is concluded, a comprehensive PDF list of winners will be made available for download on the official website, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).