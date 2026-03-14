Ludhiana, March 14: The Punjab State Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the highly anticipated Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 today, March 14. The first prize, a life-changing INR 3 Crore, was awarded to the holder of ticket number A 791016, GoodReturns reported. The draw, which took place in Ludhiana at 6:00 PM, saw thousands of participants tuning into the live stream to check the lucky numbers for the various prize tiers.

Following the grand prize announcement, the department released the comprehensive list of winners for the secondary categories. The second prize of INR 50 Lakh was secured by ticket number B 862817, while the third prize of INR 25 Lakh went to ticket number B 934215. With a ticket price of INR 500, the Holi Bumper remains one of the most popular draws in the region, attracting buyers from across the state hoping for a festive windfall. Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery Result Today, March 14: Live Streaming, List of Winners.

Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026: List of Winners

The results cover multiple prize tiers, ensuring a wide distribution of winnings among participants. Below are the key winning ticket numbers from today's draw:

1st Prize (INR 3 Crore): A 791016

2nd Prize (INR 50 Lakh): B 862817

3rd Prize (INR 25 Lakh): B 934215

4th Prize (INR 10 Lakh): A 610852, A 816076, A 901201, A 937828, B 699627, B 722048, B 738612, B 748271

Lower Tier Winning Numbers

In addition to the top-tier "lakhpatis," hundreds of other participants won smaller cash rewards. The fifth prize of INR 5 Lakh was distributed among eight lucky tickets, including A 548112 and B 534679. Sixth prize winners will receive INR 9,000, with winning four-digit sequences including 1054, 1887, and 3504. Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery Draw Result Today, March 14: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming, List of Winners.

Participants are encouraged to cross-verify their ticket numbers against the official gazette published by the Punjab Government. The results are also available for download in PDF format on the official state lottery website.

How to Claim the Prize

Winners of prizes exceeding INR 10,000 must follow a specific protocol to claim their winnings. The Punjab State Lottery rules require these winners to submit their claims to the Director of Punjab State Lotteries in Chandigarh within 30 days of the result declaration.

The claim must include the original winning ticket, a set of attested passport-size photographs, and a valid government-issued identity proof. Prizes up to INR 1,000 are typically settled at the local distributor level, while mid-tier amounts are processed through the state treasury.

The Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 draw was conducted under the supervision of government officials to ensure transparency. The live streaming on YouTube (PUNJABSTATELOTTERYLIVE) allowed ticket holders to witness the random selection process in real-time.

State-run lotteries in Punjab continue to serve as a significant source of non-tax revenue for the government while providing a regulated platform for citizens. Officials have cautioned participants to only purchase tickets from authorised vendors and to be wary of fraudulent phone calls or messages claiming they have won.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).