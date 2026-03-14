Mumbai, March 14: Thousands of participants across Punjab and neighbouring states are awaiting the results of the high-stakes "Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026" lottery, scheduled for today, Saturday, March 14. Organised by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, this seasonal bumper draw offers a massive top prize of INR 3 Crore, which is guaranteed to be drawn from sold tickets only. The event marks a significant highlight in the state's lottery calendar, with a total prize pool exceeding INR 12.97 crore.

When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026

The official draw proceedings are set to commence at 6:00 PM at the Camp Office, Zila Parishad Building in Ludhiana. To ensure transparency and public access, the Punjab Government has arranged for a live digital broadcast of the event. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of March 14 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Live Streaming: Participants can watch the lucky draw in real-time on the official YouTube channel: PUNJABSTATELOTTERYLIVE.

Participants can watch the lucky draw in real-time on the official YouTube channel: PUNJABSTATELOTTERYLIVE. Official Result List: Shortly after the draw, the complete list of winners will be uploaded in PDF format on the official website: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Prize Structure and Ticket Details of Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lotetry

The 2026 Holi Bumper consists of 10 lakh tickets, divided into two series: Series A and Series B (numbers ranging from 500,000 to 999,999). Priced at INR 500 per ticket, the scheme features a multi-tiered reward system:

Rank Number of Prizes Winner Prize Amount 1st Prize 1 INR 3,00,00,000 (INR 3 Crore) 2nd Prize 1 INR 50,00,000 3rd Prize 1 INR 25,00,000 4th Prize 8 INR 10,00,000 (each) 5th Prize 8 INR 5,00,000 (each)

Note: The first prize is unique as it is guaranteed to be awarded to a ticket holder from the sold pool. If an unsold ticket is initially picked, the machine will be re-operated until a winner is identified.

How to Claim the Prize of Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the Punjab Government Gazette. For prizes exceeding INR 10,000, claimants must follow specific legal guidelines:

Submission : Winners must submit their claims to the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries in Chandigarh within 30 days of the result.

: Winners must submit their claims to the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries in Chandigarh within 30 days of the result. Documentation: You must provide the original winning ticket, a claim form, passport-sized photographs, and identity proof (Aadhaar/PAN).

You must provide the original winning ticket, a claim form, passport-sized photographs, and identity proof (Aadhaar/PAN). Disbursement: Prizes up to INR 10,000 will be handled by authorised distributors, while larger amounts are disbursed by the state government after statutory Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) as per the Income Tax Act.

Authorities have cautioned participants to safeguard their original tickets, as forged, mutilated, or tampered tickets will not be accepted for claims. As the 6 PM draw time approaches, the public is reminded that state-run lotteries are a regulated form of entertainment, with proceeds often supporting state infrastructure and social welfare programs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).