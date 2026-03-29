Mumbai, March 29: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially scheduled the written examination for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Platoon Commanders for April 5 and 6. Following a notification released on March 25, the commission confirmed that the exams will be held in two daily shifts across various districts in the state. Candidates who applied during the recruitment window in late 2025 can now access their exam city information, with official hall tickets set to be released in early April.

Detailed Examination Schedule for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2026

The RPSC will conduct the examination over two consecutive days, with each day featuring two distinct papers. The schedule remains consistent for both Sunday and Monday to accommodate the large volume of applicants:

Morning Shift (11:00 AM – 1:00 PM): General Hindi

General Hindi Afternoon Shift (3:00 PM – 5:00 PM): General Knowledge & General Science

Candidates are advised to note that the timing for both exam days is identical, and they must appear for both papers to remain eligible for the subsequent physical and interview rounds. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Important Dates for Admit Cards and City Slips

To streamline the process and manage logistics, the RPSC has implemented a staggered release of exam-related documents:

Exam City Intimation Slip: Released on March 29. This document allows candidates to view their allotted examination district through the state's SSO portal.

Released on March 29. This document allows candidates to view their allotted examination district through the state's SSO portal. Official Admit Card: Available for download starting April 2, 2026. This is the mandatory document required for entry into the examination hall.

How To Access Rajasthan Police SI Exam Details

Candidates can retrieve their exam city slips and admit cards by following these steps:

Visit the official RPSC website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in) or the Rajasthan SSO portal.

Log in using your Digital Identity (SSO ID/Username) and Password.

Navigate to the "Recruitment Portal" section.

Click on the link for "Rajasthan Police SI Exam 2026 City/Admit Card".

Download and print the document for future reference. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: BSEB Matric Results Likely by March 30, Check Expected Date and Steps.

All About Rajasthan Police SI Exam 2026

This examination is a critical step in a recruitment drive that began in August 2025. The process aims to fill several hundred vacancies for Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders within the Rajasthan Police department. Following the written test, successful candidates will move forward to a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a final interview phase. Candidates are reminded to bring a valid government-issued photo ID along with their printed admit card to the test centre. The RPSC has also advised applicants to reach their designated centres at least 60 minutes prior to the start of the morning shift to complete necessary security checks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).