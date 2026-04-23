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News INDIA Rajasthan Shocker: Online Ludo Gambling Addiction Linked To Rape in Alwar, Murder of IRS Officer’s Daughter in Delhi; Accused Arrested Sudhir Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, Alwar, told IANS that the investigation has revealed that both the victim’s husband and the accused Rahul were involved in online Ludo gambling, where they had lost substantial amounts of money. He said that preliminary investigations point to personal enmity, financial distress, and revenge as key motives.

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Jaipur, April 23 : Online Ludo gambling has emerged as a key link in a shocking case involving Rahul Meena, a resident of Rajgarh in Rajasthan's Alwar district, who is accused of raping a friend’s wife and later murdering the daughter of a Delhi-based IRS officer within hours. Sudhir Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, Alwar, told IANS that the investigation has revealed that both the victim’s husband and the accused Rahul were involved in online Ludo gambling, where they had lost substantial amounts of money.

He said that preliminary investigations point to personal enmity, financial distress, and revenge as key motives. “A detailed probe is currently underway. We have spoken to the accused’s father, who is an alcoholic. He said that his son was into online Ludo gaming,” Chaudhary said. When asked whether it was a case of online gambling addiction involving large sums of money, he said that the matter is under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Police and that the probe is ongoing, declining to share further details. 'Tied Hands, Legs to Bed, Poured Petrol and Set Him on Fire': Arrested Lover Gives Bengaluru Cops Chilling Details of Man’s Murder.

It may be noted that Meena, the accused in the Delhi murder case, allegedly raped his friend’s wife in Alwar just hours before killing the daughter of an IRS officer in Delhi. Police said there was a gap of approximately 7–8 hours between the two crimes. The accused, identified as Rahul Meena (19), a resident of Rajgarh in Alwar district, has been arrested.

According to Sudhir Chaudhary, Meena had previously worked as a domestic help at the victim’s residence in Delhi but was dismissed due to financial irregularities. He had returned to his village in March. On April 21, Meena and his friend attended a wedding. Later that night, he left on the pretext of returning home, took a motorcycle, and reached his friend’s house around 11 p.m., where he allegedly raped his friend's wife. After the crime, Meena rode towards the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to reach Delhi.

Upon arrival on April 22, he went to the IRS officer’s residence. Police said the accused was familiar with the family’s routine and knew that the parents left for the gym early in the morning. He also knew about a spare key kept outside the house for domestic staff. Using this, he entered the house around 6.30 a.m. Inside, he remained for about 40–45 minutes and attacked the 22-year-old victim, later strangling her using a mobile phone charger cable. He then fled with cash and jewellery.

Investigators said Meena was addicted to online gaming and had incurred significant debt. He had borrowed money from others but failed to repay it, leading to complaints and eventually his dismissal. Police believe this financial stress contributed to the crime. CCTV footage captured Meena entering the house and later leaving with a bag. The stolen cash, around Rs 2 lakh, and jewellery have been recovered. Delhi Police tracked and arrested him. Online Gaming Rules 2026 To Take Effect From May 1 in India, Meity Notifies.

Rajasthan Police are expected to take him into custody soon as part of the ongoing joint investigation. Police in Rajgarh said that just hours before the Delhi murder, Rahul allegedly raped his friend’s wife. He had dropped his friend at a wedding ceremony and later returned to the house, where the woman, mistaking him for her husband, opened the door. Rahul had been dismissed from his job about six weeks earlier over allegations of financial misconduct.

Police said he had borrowed money from neighbours by falsely invoking his employer’s name and had accumulated significant debt, partly due to online gaming and betting. Investigators believe this led to resentment and a planned act of revenge. Police teams from Rajasthan Police and Delhi Police are jointly investigating the case. Multiple teams have been formed, and several individuals are being questioned. Authorities are also examining whether proper police verification had been conducted during his employment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).