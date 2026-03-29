Mumbai, March 29: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to activate the download link for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards by tomorrow, March 30, following its established pattern of releasing hall tickets three to four days prior to the commencement of exams. With the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 2, over a million engineering aspirants are awaiting the final document required for entry into the examination halls.

While the exam city intimation slips were released on March 21, the NTA has clarified that these slips are not valid for entry and must be replaced by the official admit card. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: BSEB Matric Results Likely by March 30, Check Expected Date and Steps.

Revised Examination Schedule of JEE Main 2026 April Session

The April session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 424 cities in India and 15 international locations. According to the latest NTA notification, the revised schedule is as follows:

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech): April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8.

Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B.Planning): April 7.

Notably, the government has approved the rescheduling of the exam for candidates who cannot appear on April 5 due to Easter Sunday. Affected students were instructed to submit requests via email by March 28 to be allotted an alternative date within the April window.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card

Once the link is live on the official portal, candidates can follow these steps to secure their hall ticket:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Locate the Link: Click on the tab labelled "JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card".

Click on the tab labelled "JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card". Enter Credentials: Provide your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password).

Provide your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password). Security Check: Enter the displayed Case-Sensitive Security Pin (Captcha).

Enter the displayed Case-Sensitive Security Pin (Captcha). Download & Print: View the admit card on the screen, download the PDF, and take at least two clear colour printouts for the exam day.

Mandatory Documents and Entry Guidelines

The NTA has issued strict guidelines regarding what students must carry to the testing centre. Security personnel will verify the following at the gate:

Printed Admit Card: Preferably a colour printout with the self-declaration (Undertaking) filled in.

Preferably a colour printout with the self-declaration (Undertaking) filled in. Valid Photo ID: Original government-issued identification (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport).

Original government-issued identification (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport). Passport Photograph: One additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet (same as the one uploaded in the application). Delhi DOE Result 2026 for Class 6, 7 and 8 Declared at edudel.nic.in.

Verification of Details on Admit Card

Aspirants are advised to immediately verify the personal details on their hall tickets, including their name, roll number, allotted shift, and the exact address of the exam centre. In the event of any discrepancy - such as a mismatch in the photograph or signature - candidates should contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in to ensure corrections are made before their scheduled exam date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).