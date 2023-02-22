Pounce on the BIG Chance to Earn BIG with Loot Boxes

Join the Cat Gang and Get Up To 50x Rewards

The world of cryptocurrencies is abuzz with the news of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) launching its loot boxes, thereby becoming the first meme coin to do so. However, it is not the first cryptocurrency to use loot boxes to go big in presales. Decentraland (MANA) and MultiversX (MTVX) use loot boxes to let their users win big during their gameplay.

BIG Loot Boxes Mean BIG Rewards

The cat-themed meme coin has been making waves in the crypto world lately, there is no reason why. With the release of their exciting loot boxes, BIG is offering users the potential opportunity to hit the jackpot, gaining huge rewards from the coin even before its official launch.

The Big Eyes Coin users can use loot boxes to enjoy a remarkable 10,000% return on their 1k box. Moreover, the $100 loot box is capable of making them win a return of $5,000, which is 50x their money, or a 5,000% return on their investment. Every Super Saiyan Box gives them a chance to win a variety of prizes, including $1k, $2k, $3k, $8k, and up to $100k. All prizes are in BIG tokens.

The best part about the loot boxes is that whatever amount you spend on buying any of the available loot boxes, you always get your money back at the minimum with the chance of winning big rewards. So, there are no losers with Big Eyes Coin loot boxes. However, the bad thing about BIG loot boxes is that they are available in limited numbers, so make sure to get your hands on loot boxes while they last.

How BIG Loot Boxes are Different?

You must be excited after getting details of the BIG loot boxes. But how does BIG compare to gaming-focused cryptocurrencies like Decentraland and MultiversX?

Decentraland (MANA) - Virtual Feels Real

As we know, Decentraland (MANA) is a blockchain-based virtual world where users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. It comes with its very own marketplace where users can buy and sell virtual real estate, wearables, and other in-game assets. Since it’s built on the Ethereum blockchain, MANA uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

MultiversX (MTVX) - It’s All In The Game

MultiversX (MTVX) is yet another gaming-focused cryptocurrency that allows users to earn rewards for playing games. MTVX offers its users a gaming platform, where players can compete in various tournaments and earn tokens. They can use these tokens to purchase in-game items or trade on cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiversX also uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

Significance of BIG Loot Boxes

Big Eyes Coin takes a much different approach when compared to MultiversX and Decentraland, which are mainly focused on gaming.

BIG offers its users a comprehensive cryptocurrency experience. Its loot boxes give users the chance to win BIG tokens, but the company also plans a range of services such as staking, liquidity pools, and a decentralized exchange.

BIG’s Competitive Edge Over MANA and MTVX

One of the biggest edges that Big Eyes Company’s loot boxes have over MultiversX and Decentraland is their potential for a higher return on investment. BIG users can go on to win up to 50x their initial investment, something which isn’t available with both MANA and MTVX.

Both Decentraland and MultiversX offer their users rewards that are tied to gameplay, which are highly unlikely to offer the same level of return which are available with Big Eyes.

Moreover, BIG is still in its presale phase, which means its growth potential is significant once the coin official comes to the fore. Both MANA and MTVX have been there for a few years now, and their growth potential is somehow limited as against Big Eyes.

While MANA and MTVX are solely focused on gaming to drive value, Big Eyes adopts a comprehensive approach by offering a range of services. This means that if any of the aspects don’t take off for Big Eyes, there are still other ways for it to retain its value in the crypto market.

Key Takeaways

When it comes to the gaming industry, both MultiversX and Decentraland are second to none in providing unique opportunities to the gamers community.

However, when talking about blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Big Eyes Coin has taken a giant leap by launching loot boxes, which have the potential for higher returns. It also brings excitement and frenzy to the brand of Big Eyes and a new dimension to the crypto industry.

