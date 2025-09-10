The high-stakes legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s massive INR 30,000 crore fortune has intensified, with Karisma Kapoor’s children accusing his widow Priya Kapur of forging his will. The Delhi High Court has now stepped in, issuing summons and demanding replies from the defendants within two weeks. Karisma Kapoor’s Children Yet To Receive INR 1900 Crore From Sunjay Kapur’s Estate, Source Reveals As Delhi High Court Probes Disputed Will Worth INR 30,000 Crore.

Delhi HC Hears Karisma Kapoor Kids Suit on Sunjay Kapur’s Will

Justice Jyoti Singh, who is hearing the case, remarked, “Once I register the suit, the doctrine of lis will apply,” signaling that the matter is officially under judicial consideration. The civil suit, filed by Karisma’s children Samaira and Kiaan through their mother, challenges the authenticity of a will that allegedly surfaced weeks after Sunjay’s sudden demise.

Mahesh Jethmalani Calls Sunjay Kapur’s Will Suspicious and Forged

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma’s children, told the court that the will is unregistered and was read “in haste” at a hotel, adding that the executor himself only became aware of it a day before. Calling the circumstances “suspicious,” he alleged the will was forged to give Priya complete control of Sunjay’s assets. Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Court Directs Priya Sachdev to Reveal Full Assets Following Karisma Kapoor’s Claims.

Priya Kapur’s Lawyer Defends Will, Says Karisma’s Kids Got INR 1,900 Crore Assets Already

However, Priya Kapur’s lawyer Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, rejected the allegations, stating, “It’s not as if these people are left on the streets. They are already beneficiaries of the family trust and received assets worth INR 1,900 crore before this case was filed. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen.” Nayar confirmed that the will was in their possession, showed it to Justice Singh and added that he was ready to share it with the plaintiffs provided they signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Rani Kapur Raises Concerns in Court

Amidst the courtroom drama, another voice joined the dispute, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur. Through her lawyer, Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, she told the court, “There’s something unholy going on. I am 80 years old and concerned about my grandchildren. A trust set up by me has nothing for me? Despite repeated mails, I never received a copy of the will.” Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Rani Urges UK Authorities To Conduct In-Depth Probe Into Her Son’s Death.

Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma Kapoor and Kids With Portuguese Citizenship

Adding further intrigue, a recent report revealed that before his death, Sunjay was helping Karisma and their children apply for Portuguese citizenship. In one message, he reportedly informed Karisma that she would need to surrender her Indian passport since India does not permit dual citizenship. With multiple allegations, conflicting claims and a fortune worth INR 30,000 crore at stake, the Kapur family’s succession battle is quickly becoming one of the most closely watched inheritance disputes in recent years.

