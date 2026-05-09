Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Hires High-Profile Attorney Daniel Kaiser in Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Executive

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Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan Chase analyst who levelled explosive s*xual harassment and assault allegations against a senior executive, has retained a prominent New York attorney known for representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Rana, the plaintiff in the high-stakes lawsuit, is now represented by Daniel Kaiser of Kaiser, Saurborn & Mair. The legal move marks a significant escalation in a case that JPMorgan and the accused executive, Lorna Hajdini, have categorically denied.

Serious Allegations and Legal Representation

The lawsuit filed by Rana, an Indian-origin former Wall Street analyst, alleges that JPMorgan executive director Lorna Hajdini drugged him with performance-enhancing medication and subjected him to repeated s*xual assaults. The complaint describes a pattern of coercion and drug use allegedly employed by Hajdini to control the junior staffer. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: JPMorgan Offered USD 1 Million Settlement Before S*xual Assault Lawsuit by Banker.

Rana's new counsel, Daniel Kaiser, has a history of handling high-profile abuse cases, including representing Jennifer Araoz and other women in their litigation against the estate of convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking on the new filings, Kaiser told The New York Post, "A motion was filed today to seek an order to permit my client to proceed by John Doe. Those papers attach corroborating evidence of his claims. And there is much more."

JPMorgan's Internal Investigation and Denial

JPMorgan has stood firmly behind Hajdini, stating that an internal investigation, which included a review of emails and work records, found no evidence to support Rana's claims. The bank further noted that the two worked under different reporting lines, meaning Hajdini had no administrative or financial leverage over Rana's salary or career progression. A spokesperson for the bank stated that Rana failed to fully cooperate during their internal probe and declined to provide key details to support his accusations. Through her legal team, Hajdini has also rejected all allegations of misconduct.

Settlement Negotiations and Court Developments

Before the case reached its current stage, the Wall Street Journal reported that JPMorgan offered Rana a settlement of approximately USD 1 million. Rana reportedly rejected the offer, opting instead to pursue a claim exceeding USD 20 million. As the legal battle moves forward, characterisations of the two parties have surfaced from within the firm. Colleagues have reportedly described Rana as "socially awkward", while Hajdini is regarded as a high-performing executive within the bank's finance division. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Accused of Faking Father’s Death To Secure Paid Leave.

The case has drawn intense scrutiny due to the severity of the charges and the professional standing of the individuals involved. With the appointment of Kaiser, the legal strategy appears focused on introducing what the defense calls "corroborating evidence" to the court. Kaiser has indicated that he expects the case to expand as further evidence is presented. The court must now decide on Rana's motion to proceed anonymously as "John Doe" while the discovery phase of the litigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).