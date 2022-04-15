Mumbai, April 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of northwest India over the next few days. However, several parts of north and northwest India are likely to get respite from heatwave conditions due to Western Disturbance, IMD added.

As per the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, the Saurashtra-Kutch region from April 15 to 16, and heatwave conditions in some parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on April 17 and 18. Monsoon 2022 Forecast: SouthWest Monsoon Rainfall Likely To Be Normal, Says IMD.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 14th-16th with heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on 17th & 18th April. pic.twitter.com/HADCCgcpSi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 14, 2022

Apart from this, IMD forecasted heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next four days. While, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura to witness isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days. Down south, heavy rainfall is predicted over Kerala from April 15 to 17.

According to IMD, there will be a gradual rise by 2 to 3 degrees in maximum temperatures over Northwest India during the next 3 days, and no significant change thereafter. However, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest parts of the country, said IMD.

