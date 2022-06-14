Mumbai, June 14: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Arabian Sea and some parts of Gujarat state, and the entire Konkan region. Mumbai and surrounding areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian sea, some more parts of Gujarat state, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, entire Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts Vidarbha and Telangana, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," IMD said in its bulletin. Monsoon Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall in Northeastern States Till June 17, Red Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Says IMD.

Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast & adjoining east India in lower tropospheric levels, Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during next the 5 days and over Nagaland, and Manipur during June 15 to 17. Meanwhile, isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Assam, and Meghalaya from June 14 to 18 is expected.

Central India is also likely to witness widespread rainfall in the next few days. Down south, under the influence of an off-shore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels, isolated heavy rainfall is likely this week.

According to IMD, there would be a fall in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees is very likely over Northwest India during the next 3 days, and no significant change thereafter. There would be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over East India during the next 2 days and a gradual fall by 2 to 3 degrees thereafter. There would b no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

