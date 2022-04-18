Mumbai, April 18: The India Metrological Department (IMD) has said that the heatwave spell is likely to continue over Northwest, Central India, and some other states till April 20. According to IMD, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand from April 18 to 19, and over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from April 18 to 20.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Heat wave spell in isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during 17th-19th April, 2022 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 17, 2022

As per the weather agency, the maximum temperatures in Northwest and central India would witness a gradual rise by 2 to 4 degrees during the next 24 hours and no significant change thereafter. However, there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest parts of the country. Rajasthan Weather Update: Heatwave Continues in Bikaner Sizzles at 44.2 Degrees Celsius.

IMD Forecasted a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hail/gusty winds at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and with lightning/gusty winds at isolated places over Telangana, Kerala-Mahe, and a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and south Chhattisgarh.

Down south, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka. While West Rajasthan is very likely to witness a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning/Duststorm.

