Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Heatwave conditions continued in Rajasthan on Sunday with Bikaner being the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

Barmer and Churu sizzled at 43.9 degrees Celsius while Pilani, Kota, Jaisalmer recorded day temperatures of 43.7, 43.6, 43.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Ram Navami Violence: Police Confirm PFI Mumbra President Abdul Matin Shekhani is Absconding.

The day temperatures in Alwar and Sriganganagar was 42.6 degrees Celsius, according to Met department.

The weather condition would remain the same during the next 48 hours, it added.

Also Read | Telangana: Mahbubnagar Administration Translocates Four 100-Year-Old Trees From Roads and Buildings Guest House to KCR Urban Eco Park.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)