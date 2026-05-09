Who Is Makhanlal Sarkar? Meet the 98-Year-Old BJP Veteran Whom PM Narendra Modi Honoured in West Bengal

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

During the landmark swearing-in ceremony for Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a significant gesture of respect toward one of the party's oldest living figures. The Prime Minister hugged and touched the feet of 98-year-old Makhanlal Sarkar (Makhan Lal Sarkar), a Siliguri resident and foundational leader of the state's nationalist movement.

The encounter took place at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday morning, May 9, momentarily pausing the formal proceedings to highlight the presence of a man who has witnessed the state's political evolution for over seven decades. Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Top Leaders Attend (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Takes Blessings of Makhan Lal Sarkar (Makhanlal Sarkar)

#WATCH | Kolkata | PM Modi felicitates and takes blessings of Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of the BJP in West Bengal. In 1952, Makhanlal Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian… pic.twitter.com/gpmLISKYZ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

Makhan Lal Sarkar's Link To the Era of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Makhan Lal Sarkar is recognised as one of the final living links to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya noted that Sarkar was an aide to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and was present during the leader's final journey in Kashmir. "Mookerjee was killed in a mysterious way in a Kashmir jail. Sarkar, who was part of his last journey, has graced us with his presence today," Bhattacharya added. In 1952, Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Mookerjee during a historic movement aimed at hoisting the Indian tricolour in the region - a pivotal moment in the party's ideological history regarding the integration of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Courtroom Performance

Bhattacharya also recounted a notable incident from Sarkar's past involving his arrest by the Delhi Police during the Congress administration for singing a patriotic song. According to the state chief, when the court asked for an apology, Sarkar refused. "Sarkar told the judge he didn't commit any crime; that he had only sung a song. The judge wanted to listen to the song, so he sang it again in the court." Bhattacharya said. He added that the judge was so moved that he ordered the police to provide Sarkar with a first-class ticket home and INR 100 for his journey.

Who Is Makhan Lal Sarkar?

Sarkar's administrative legacy is rooted in the early growth of the BJP after its formal formation in 1980. He served as the first district president of the Siliguri organisational district and worked as a coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling. Within a single year of the party's founding, Sarkar was credited with enrolling nearly 10,000 members. His leadership was uniquely sustained; from 1981 onward, he served seven consecutive years as district president - a term length that was exceptional given the party's standard organisational rotation policies at the time. West Bengal CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As First BJP Chief Minister of State at Brigade Parade.

Symbolism of the Moment Between Sarkar and PM Modi

The interaction between the Prime Minister and the centenarian veteran was widely viewed by attendees as a bridge between the party's early struggles and its current status as the governing power in West Bengal. At 98, Sarkar remains a respected grassroots figure, and his presence at the swearing-in ceremony was framed by party leaders as a tribute to the generations of workers who built the organization’s foundation in the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).