Bengaluru, May 27: Karnataka government on Friday expressed confidence about attracting Rs 5 lakh crore investment during the Global Investor's Meet (GIM) scheduled to be held in November.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani said that the three-day GIM will begin on November 2. Top industrialists in the world have evinced interest in investing in the state. "We are hopeful of getting Rs 5 lakh crore investments," he said, adding that in a few years, the complete picture of the state is going to change. UP Global Investors Summit: Yogi Government Gears Up for 3rd Ground-Breaking Ceremony

The minister said that he, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had met top industrialists in Davos and discussed about investing in the state. The trip is a success, he said.

Considering the conducive atmosphere, pro-industrialist policies, infrastructure, they showed interest in investing, he said.

If investment flow is good, more industries are going to be established and generate more opportunities for local people, he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2022 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).