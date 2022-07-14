Bengaluru, July 14: In a shocking incident, a kick boxer collapsed after being hit by a punch in a boxing ring, and later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Thursday. The deceased kick boxer has been identified as 23-year-old Nikhil, a resident of Mysuru. Following the complaint by parents of the deceased boy, the police have booked the organizer of the sporting event for negligence.

According to police, the incident took place at the K1 state-level Kick Boxing Championship in Pai International Building of Jnana Jyothi Nagar locality in Bengaluru on Sunday. Nikhil, who was participating in the boxing seemed all fine before the collapse. Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Boxer Punching A Banana Tree As 'Tonga Tsunami' Waves Hit Shores, Here's the Truth Behind the Clip

Nikhil was agile, defending and delivering a kick to the opponent. However, he collapsed after receiving a punch from his opponent in the boxing ring amid the cheers of the audience.

Police say that he sustained severe injury in the head and though he was shifted to hospital, he succumbed to the injury on Wednesday. The funeral was held in Mysuru on the same day by the family.

The parents of Nikhil have lodged a complaint in Jnanabharathi police station of Bengaluru against the organisers of the event alleging negligence. They have also mentioned in the complaint that there was no arrangement of doctors and an ambulance at the spot during the championship.

Police stated that Naveen Ravishankar, the accused organizer is absconding and a hunt has been launched to nab him. Further investigation in the matter is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2022 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).