Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Boxer Punching A Banana Tree As 'Tonga Tsunami' Waves Hit Shores, Here's the Truth Behind the Clip

Nuku'alofa, January 16: An underwater volcano that struck Tonga on Saturday led to Tsunami warning in the entire Pacific region. Satellite images of the undersea volcano showed the ferocity of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai volcano, which experts claimed was the strongest volcano to have been recorded on a Satellite. However, no sooner had the news about the Tonga volcano and the subsequent Tsunami warning had been out, than images were shared claiming to be related to the Tonga Tsunami.

One such clip shows a boxer practising using a Banana tree. The video was shared with the hastags #TongaTsunami, #HungaTongaHungaHaapai, #Tsunami, #Tonga, #Earthquake. The user claimed the video to be from Saturday, hours after the volcano sent elevated tides to the shores.

However, when we tried to ascertain the factuality of the video clip, we found that it's an old video from last year and has no business with the Tonga volcano and Tsunami.

This is only one of the examples of videos doing round claiming to be related to the Tonga Tsunami after the volcano. However, several fake videos such as the one above are making rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms in the name of Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai volcano or the Tsunami. Readers and viewers are adviced caution and must fact check before believing or sharing any such video clip.

Claim : A video shared using the hashtag #HungaTongaHungaHaapai and #TongaVolcano, implying that the video was shot as the Tonga Tsunami hit the shores. Conclusion : The claim that the video is of the Tonga Tsunami following the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai volcano is false. It\'s an old video and has nothing to do with the Tsunami. Full of Trash Clean

