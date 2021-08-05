Chandigarh, August 5: A sub-committee, formed by the Punjab government to address employees' concerns regarding implementation of 6th Pay Commission, on Wednesday assured a minimum salary hike of 15 percent. The sub-committee also agreed to restore the allowances at the revised rates, urging protesting employees to rejoin work. The recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission will be implemented from July 1. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After DA Hike, Central Government Employees Demand Arrears.

The raise of 15 percent and payment of allowances at revised rates will cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 1,000 crore per annum over and above Rs 4,692 crore recommended by the 6th Pay Commission. The raise in salary and allowances will benefit 2.85 lakh employees and 3.07 lakh pensioners in the state. The government is also ready to restore the non-practising allowance (NPA) of the doctors with their basic pay at the rate of 20 percent. Prashant Kishor Resigns As Principal Advisor to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh 'To Take Temporary Break From Public Life’.

On the issue of fitment factor for salary hike, the sub-committee underlined that even the 7th Pay Commission has fixed a multiplier of 2.57. The protesting employees want the government to increase salary with the multiple of 3.4. Employees' Union leaders will meet and discuss the sub-committee's proposals in Ludhiana on August 7. Representatives of as many as 16 unions of various employees negotiated these proposals with the government.

How Much Salary and Allowance Will Increase?

If salary and allowances are revised as per the sub-committee's proposal, state government employees on an average will get Rs 79,250 annually over and above what they are being paid. In addition, the employees and pensioners will also get an arrear of Rs 13,759 crore - Rs 23,240 to each per annum.

