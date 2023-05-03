Mumbai, May 3: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission could receive some good news soon as the Centre is planning to give two to three big gifts to its employees. After receiving the much-needed dearness allowance hike, government employees are now eagerly awaiting to hear about the Fitment Factor raise and 8th pay commission.

Amid all of this, a report in ABP News has said that the government could give a few gifts to its employees soon. If the Centre takes the decision then a huge hike is expected in the salary of government employees. If reports are to be believed, the salary of government employees under the 7th pay commission is likely to increase by up to Rs 95,000. 7th Pay Commission: Another Salary Hike On Cards For Central Government Employees As DA Likely to Be Hiked by 4%.

In the coming months, the Narendra Modi-led government is expected to take a decision on two pending demands of government employees. Firstly, the government is expected to raise the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees once again in July 2023. Besides, the government is also likely to raise the Fitment Factor rate of government employees.

DA To Increase by 4 Percent

As per reports, the Central government could hike the DA of its employees once again in July. It must be noted that the dearness allowance is hiked twice every year. First in January and then six months later in July. If the DA is increased then the basic salary of government employees is also likely to increase. At present, the basic salary of central employees is Rs 18,000. However, once amendments are made to the fitment factor, then the basic salary is likely to increase from Rs 21,000 to Rs 26,000 per month.

If approved, the decision will provide government employees with a monthly benefit of up to Rs 8,000. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike From July, Know How Much Increased Dearness Allowance Is on Cards.

Fitment Factor Rate To Increase to 3.68 Times

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Central government is planning to raise the fitment factor rate to 3.68 times. Presently, Central government employees under the 7th pay commission are receiving a fitment factor rate of 2.57 times. For a long time now, no changes have been made in the fitment factor rate of government employees. After the DA hike, the demand to raise the fitment factor to 3.68 times is gaining momentum.

