Delhi, February 2: The Modi government is expected to give Holi gift to the central government employees by making an announcement regarding dearness allowance (da) hike. According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, the cabinet meeting regarding increase in DA for the central government employees could take place sometime this month. The employees are eagerly waiting for DA hike on basis of 7th pay commission.

The Narendra Modi government might increase DA by 4 percent yet again. Holi is on March 8 this year. Dearness Allowance is provided to the central government employees to offset the inflationary impact on their salary. 7th Pay Commission in Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Makes No Announcement on DA Hike and Pending Arrears.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the government revises Dearness Allowance twice a year – in January and July. DA also varies depending upon whether they are located in urban, semi-urban, or the rural sector. 8th Pay Commission To Replace 7th Pay Commission? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Announce Decision in Union Budget 2023.

The AICPI numbers for November 2022 was 132.5. If the index for December 2022 remains the same, the dearness allowance would increase by 3%. As a result, the DA will rise to 41% from its current 38 percent. However if the AICPI index rises, DA is likely to be hiked by 4% taking it to 42 percent on 7th pay commission recommendations.

Now with just weeks left for Holi 2023, the Central government employees have been eagerly waiting for their dearness allowance hike. DA and DR increase will benefit 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

