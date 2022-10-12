Delhi, October 12: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today has given its ex-post facto approval for payment of Productivity Linked Bonus to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays. This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs. 17,951/- for 78 days. The above amount has been paid to various categories viz. Track maintainers, Drivers & Guards, Station masters, Supervisors, Technician, Technician Helper, controller, Pointsmen, Ministerial staff & other Group ‘C’ staff. 7th Pay Commission: Diwali Bonanza For Select Central Govt Employees; Productivity Linked Bonus Approved, LTC Allowance Extended.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs. 1832.09 crore. The above decision for payment of PLB has been taken despite adverse financial situation caused by post Covid-19 challenges. 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Railway Employees, Cabinet Clears Productivity Linked Bonus Equivalent to 78 Days.

The actual number of PLB days paid is more than the days worked out on the basis of defined formulae. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).