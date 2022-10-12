Ahead of Diwali, The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, October 12 approved payment of a Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22. The decision was announced by Union minister Anurag Thakur following the cabinet meeting.

Check Tweet Below:

Cabinet approves payment of Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22. PLB amount has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees: Union Minister @ianuragthakur#CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/23Br5kMYtF — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 12, 2022

