Mumbai, October 12: In a bid to provide relief to the central government employees amid the rising prices and inflation, the central government has extended the facility of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) to its employees for travel to Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, and Northeast for two years. Apart from this, the cabinet today also approved payment of a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days for railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.

According to the latest notification, the eligible employees will be able to enjoy the LTC services till September 25, 2024. The latest order stated the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme has been extended for a period of two years from September 26, 2022, to September 25, 2024. Under this facility, eligible employees of the Central Government will get paid leave while traveling on LTC and also get an allowance for travel tickets. 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Railway Employees, Cabinet Clears Productivity Linked Bonus Equivalent to 78 Days.

With PLB announced, about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision, and the payment will be made before the Dussehra holidays, bringing smiles to lakhs of families ahead of the festive season. 7th Pay Commission Dussehra Bonanza: Good News for Railway Employees, Centre Approves Bonus Equivalent to 78 Days Ahead of Festivities.

This decision comes days after the government increased the Dearness Allowance for its employees by 4 percent. The Office Memorandum stated that "President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to decide that the Dearness Relief admissible to Central Government pensioners/family pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38% w.e.f 01.07.2022." With DA,

