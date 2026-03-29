Mumbai, March 29: Central government employees and pensioners are awaiting clarity on the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission, even as the government has approved its Terms of Reference in November 2025. While the revised pay structure is widely expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, the final implementation date will depend on when the Commission submits its report and receives government approval.

The development follows the conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure on December 31, 2025. Although the process for the next revision cycle has begun, officials have not confirmed a firm timeline, leaving millions of employees uncertain about when revised salaries and arrears will be credited. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike in April.

Likely Implementation Timeline

As per established practice, pay commissions typically come into effect from the beginning of the next financial cycle. In this case, January 1, 2026, is seen as the probable date for implementation.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that the 8th Pay Commission will submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, as per the resolution notified on November 3, 2025. The rollout, however, will depend on the submission of the report and subsequent Cabinet approval. 8th Pay Commission: Will DA Formula and Salaries Change for Govt Employees?

Arrears May Be Calculated from January 2026

Even if there is a delay in implementation, experts say employees are likely to receive arrears from January 1, 2026. According to Manish Mishra, arrears are expected to be calculated from the date the 7th Pay Commission ends, regardless of when revised salaries are actually disbursed. This could result in a lump sum payment once the new pay structure is approved.

Expected Salary Hike Range

While the Commission has not yet announced any figures, early estimates suggest a moderate increase in salaries. Pratik Vaidya noted that previous pay commissions offer a benchmark. The 6th Pay Commission resulted in an average hike of around 40 percent, while the 7th Pay Commission delivered an increase of about 23 to 25 percent with a fitment factor of 2.57.

Based on these trends, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to recommend a salary hike in the range of 20 to 35 percent, with a possible fitment factor between 2.4 and 3.0. Final figures will depend on inflation, government finances and broader economic conditions.

Website Launched, Feedback Invited

The government has launched an official website for the 8th Pay Commission and invited suggestions from ministries, departments, employees and other stakeholders.

The deadline for submitting responses is March 31, 2026, marking an important step in the consultation process before final recommendations are drafted.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).