8th Pay Commission Meeting in Hyderabad: What Central Govt Employees Should Know

The Eighth Central Pay Commission will visit Hyderabad on May 18 and 19, 2026, as part of its ongoing consultations with stakeholders regarding salary, pension and service condition revisions for central government employees.

During the two-day visit, the Commission is expected to interact with central government organisations, institutions, employee unions and associations to gather suggestions and demands before finalising its recommendations. 8th Pay Commission: Employees Seek Pension Equal to 50% of Final Salary Plus DA.

According to the Commission, stakeholders interested in meeting the 8th CPC were first required to submit a memorandum through the official 8th CPC website. After submitting the memorandum, applicants had to seek appointments through the official form link before May 8, 2026. A unique Memo ID generated after memorandum submission is mandatory for the process.

The Commission said appointment requests were to be submitted on or before May 8, while venue details and meeting schedules would be communicated separately. The Hyderabad visit is expected to provide stakeholders with an opportunity to directly present their concerns and recommendations before the Commission. 8th Pay Commission: Why Govt Employees Want Family Unit Formula Changed From 3 to 5.

The 8th Pay Commission has also announced that separate meetings will be held later in Visakhapatnam and other cities across states and union territories. These consultations are part of a broader exercise aimed at collecting feedback from employees, pensioners and government bodies across the country before the Commission prepares its report.

When Will the 8th CPC Submit Its Report?

The central government has directed the Commission to submit its final report within 18 months from the release of the Terms of Reference (ToR). The Commission may also submit an interim report if the final recommendations are delayed.

Government employees and pensioners are closely monitoring the Commission’s proceedings amid expectations of revisions in salaries, allowances and pension structures.

Key Factors the 8th Pay Commission Will Consider

As per the Terms of Reference, the Commission will examine several economic and administrative factors while preparing its recommendations.

These include:

India’s economic condition and fiscal discipline

Availability of funds for welfare and development spending

Financial burden of pension schemes

Impact on state government finances

Existing pay structures in Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and the private sector

Service conditions and employee benefits across sectors

Employees Await Salary and Pension Revision

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to impact lakhs of central government employees and pensioners across India. Previous pay commission revisions have typically led to changes in basic pay, allowances, pension benefits and overall compensation structures for government staff.

With consultations now underway, employee unions and pensioner associations are expected to push for revisions aimed at addressing inflation, rising living costs and parity with evolving pay structures in other sectors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).