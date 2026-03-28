Mumbai, March 28: Discussions around the proposed 8th Central Pay Commission are gaining momentum, with early indications pointing to possible changes in how salaries and allowances are calculated for millions of government employees. While the Government of India has not yet formally announced the constitution of the new pay panel, expectations are building that it could introduce revisions to the Dearness Allowance (DA) formula and basic pay structure.

The transition from the 7th Pay Commission to the upcoming 8th commission is expected to be significant. Experts and employee unions anticipate that the revised framework may better align salaries with current inflation trends and consumption patterns, affecting nearly 49 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: How 3.0 Fitment Factor Impacts Your Basic Pay.

8th Pay Commission: Focus on Revising Dearness Allowance Formula

A key issue under discussion is whether the method for calculating Dearness Allowance will be reworked. At present, DA is revised twice a year based on the All India Consumer Price Index to offset the rising cost of living.

Policy analysts suggest that the next pay commission could introduce a revised base year for the index or modify the calculation formula altogether. Such changes may result in more responsive adjustments to inflation, potentially increasing employees’ take-home pay over time. 8th Pay Commission: When Will Salaries Increase and What Hike Can Employees Expect.

Fitment Factor and Salary Impact

Another major area of focus is the “fitment factor,” which determines the multiplication used to revise basic pay. Any upward revision in this factor could lead to a noticeable increase in salaries.

Historically, pay commissions have resulted in basic pay hikes ranging from 20% to 35%. For pensioners, similar adjustments would reflect in higher Dearness Relief, directly impacting retirement income.

There is also renewed discussion around merging DA with basic pay once it crosses a certain threshold. Although this practice was discontinued under the 7th Pay Commission, its potential return could influence gratuity and pension calculations.

Implementation Timeline Remains Unclear

Following the typical ten-year cycle, the next pay commission would ideally come into effect from January 1, 2026. Employee unions have already approached the Finance Ministry, seeking clarity and early implementation.

However, the government has not committed to a timeline, indicating that broader economic conditions and fiscal priorities will guide the decision-making process.

Learning from the 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Pay Commission introduced the Pay Matrix system to standardise salary levels across roles. While it simplified the structure, some employee groups argued that the increases did not adequately reflect rising costs, particularly in housing and healthcare.

The upcoming commission is expected to revisit foundational principles such as the Aykroyd Formula, which links wages to essential living costs like food and clothing. This approach could lead to more balanced pay revisions, especially for lower-income employees.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).