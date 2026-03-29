Mumbai, March 29: Approximately five million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners are shifting their focus to the April 2026 payout as expectations for a Dearness Allowance (DA) revision intensify. While a formal announcement was widely anticipated around the Holi festival, the Union Cabinet has yet to issue an official notification. Consequently, market analysts and employee federations now expect the enhanced allowance and a significant lump-sum arrears payment to be reflected in next month’s salary cycle.

Projected Hike: DA Likely to Reach 60 Per Cent

The current Dearness Allowance stands at 58 per cent of basic pay, a rate that has been in effect since July 2025. Based on the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data for the period ending December 2025, a further increase of 2 per cent to 3 per cent is anticipated for the January-June 2026 cycle. 8th Pay Commission: Will DA Formula and Salaries Change for Govt Employees?

If the government approves a 2 per cent hike - which is considered the most likely scenario based on current inflation metrics - the total DA will rise to 60 per cent. This adjustment is designed to offset the rising cost of living and maintain the purchasing power of government personnel and retirees.

Lump-Sum Arrears for the Quarter

Since the upcoming DA revision will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026, the April salary is expected to be substantially higher. In addition to the revised monthly pay, employees and pensioners are likely to receive arrears for:

January 2026

February 2026

March 2026

These arrears are typically disbursed as a single lump-sum credit alongside the first revised monthly salary of the period.

Impact of DA Hike on Different Pay Levels

The impact of a 2 per cent hike varies across the pay matrix. For instance:

Level 1 (Basic Pay INR 18,000): A 2 per cent increase translates to an additional INR 360 per month, excluding the one-time arrears payment.

Level 10 (Basic Pay INR 56,100): Officials at this level would see a monthly gain of approximately INR 1,122.

Senior Levels (Basic Pay INR 2,50,000): The hike could result in a monthly increase of INR 5,000. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: How 3.0 Fitment Factor Impacts Your Basic Pay.

The 8th Pay Commission Context

This DA announcement is particularly significant as it marks the first cost-of-living adjustment since the nominal start date of the 8th Pay Commission on January 1, 2026. While the new commission's full recommendations are still being formulated and may take 18 months to finalise, the government will continue to provide relief through biannual DA hikes under the existing 7th Pay Commission framework. Industry experts suggest that once the DA reaches the 60 per cent threshold, it may serve as a crucial base for determining the "fitment factor" - the multiplier used to calculate revised salaries - under the future 8th Pay Commission structure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).