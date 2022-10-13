Chennai, October 13: The government of Tamil Nadu has made linking of Aadhaar with electricity consumer number mandatory to avail subsidy, including 100 free units for all domestic consumers. The government said that this will help identify those taking advantage of the electricity subsidy by taking multiple connections for a single residence.

The government has said that an eligible individual who wants to avail benefits of the subsidy schemes is required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation spends around Rs 3,500 crore yearly on subsidies. Tamil Nadu Govt Mulling To Reduce Proposed Power Tariff Hike for MSME Industries

Those without an Aadhaar number should apply for Aadhaar enrolment in any Aadhaar enrolment centre or permanent enrolment centre to avail the benefits, reported TOI.

Till the Aadhaar is assigned, the individual can still avail the subsidy by submitting their Aadhaar enrolment identity slip or a copy of his or her request made for Aadhaar enrolment along with any of the authorised identify documents such as bank passbook, voter ID, ration card, PAN card, passport and driving licence.

Since the subsidy schemes are implemented from the state consolidated fund, the state government has passed the order under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act. Chennai Power Cut on October 12: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended Today

Individuals availing first 100 units free bimonthly in all slabs and reduction in tariff above 100 units up to 200 units bimonthly for domestic consumers consuming up to 500 units bimonthly should link Aadhaar with EB consumer numbers.

Also those hut consumers availing free supply of electricity along with those who avail free supply of electricity for agriculture purpose in respect of low tension and high tension lift irrigation should link their Aadhaar. All low tension actual places of public worship that avail reduction in tariff up to 120 units bimonthly and Power loom consumers who avail first 750 units free bimonthly and reduction in tariff for above 750 units bimonthly should also link Aadhaar.

The officials hope linking the power connections to Aadhaar can help streamline expenditure on these subsidies. For example, all domestic users enjoy the first 100 units of power for free in every billing cycle. Those consuming less than 500 units are also billed at subsidised rates.

