Abhijeet Dipke Slapped: CJP Founder Attacked During Jaipur Protest, Video Surfaces

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped during a protest rally in Jaipur on Monday, June 15, triggering a chaotic confrontation that was captured on video and widely circulated on social media. Footage shared online appears to show an agitated individual confronting Dipke before striking him during the gathering. The incident quickly escalated as members of the crowd allegedly turned on the man, leading to a scuffle at the protest venue.

According to videos that have surfaced online, tensions rose immediately after the alleged assault. The video appears to show several people surrounding and attacking the man accused of hitting Dipke as confusion spread through the crowd. Raghu Ram Clarifies Viral Roadies Audition Video Involving Abhijeet Dipke Is Fake; Cockroach Janta Party Founder Reacts.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Slapped During Jaipur Protest

VIDEO | Rajasthan: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped by unknown men during party's protest in Jaipur. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/45RUNmm9AG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

Abhijeet Dipke Slapped in Jaipur

In the middle of the commotion, Dipke can be seen attempting to calm supporters and urging them not to assault the individual. Despite his intervention, the crowd appeared unwilling to back down immediately, resulting in chaotic scenes at the protest site.

Another account of the incident suggests that Dipke was manhandled before he could address protesters. While he was being carried on the shoulders of supporters, some alleged miscreants in the crowd pulled at his scarf, slapped him multiple times and attempted to drag him down. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. Is the Viral Roadies Audition Video Really of Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke?

Why Was CJP Protesting?

The demonstration was organised as part of CJP's campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in major examinations, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. The organisation has described its campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement aimed at highlighting concerns raised by students and job aspirants regarding examination processes and recruitment systems.

The protest has gained traction on social media in recent weeks, drawing attention from students and activists across the country. Dipke arrived in Jaipur late Sunday to oversee preparations for the protest. While local authorities initially declined permission for the demonstration, conditional approval was later granted. The administration allowed the event with restrictions, including a cap on the number of participants. Officials stated that no more than 800 people would be permitted at the venue at any given time.

Police also made extensive security arrangements and warned that action could be taken if the gathering exceeded the approved limit or if law and order was disrupted.

The CJP, a satirical front, earlier launched its nationwide protest campaign with a large student gathering in New Delhi. Subsequent demonstrations were held in Amritsar, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

Dipke announced that the movement was expanding across India and warned of a return protest in Delhi if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not resign over alleged examination irregularities, including NEET paper leaks and CBSE OSM issues. He said the campaign represented the voice of India’s youth and would continue to grow.

The campaign has also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has publicly backed the movement and said he would launch a six-week fast if Dipke were to be arrested.

Earlier, CJP announced on social media that Delhi Police had granted permission for a separate protest at Jantar Mantar, describing the campaign as part of a broader effort to press for accountability in the education sector.

The group emerged in May after controversial remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant sparked widespread criticism online. Since then, CJP has built a substantial digital following by turning the term "cockroach" into a symbol of resistance. Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been at the forefront of the protests, while actor Prakash Raj joined supporters during a demonstration in Bengaluru on Sunday.

As videos of the Jaipur incident continue to circulate online, the confrontation has added fresh attention to CJP's ongoing campaign and its demands regarding examination and recruitment reforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).