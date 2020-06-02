Adesh Kumar Gupta Replaces Manoj Tiwari As Delhi BJP President; Here's All About the New Chief of Party's Delhi Unit

Adesh Kumar Gupta and Manoj Tiwari (Photo Credits: Twitter @adeshguptabjp/PTI)

Delhi, June 2: Adesh Kumar Gupta, former North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor and a sitting council from West Patel Nagar, has been appointed as the new president of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Chief, Violates Lockdown Rules, Reaches Sonipat to Play Cricket; Check Videos And See Pics.

Gupta replaced the sitting North East Delhi Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari.

ANI Tweet:

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP President pic.twitter.com/Ek6oVGYhak — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

