Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Chief, Violates Lockdown Rules, Reaches Sonipat to Play Cricket; Check Videos And See Pics of Him Not Wearing Mask And Defying Social Distancing Norms

Haryana, May 25: In a shocking incident, BJP MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari played a game of cricket at an academy in Sheikhpura of Sonipat district on Monday. The match was played in violation of social distancing and government guidelines imposed for Coronavirus lockdown across the country. According to the images shared by ANI, it can be seen that no social distancing norms are being followed.

According to reports, Tiwari flouted the lockdown rules and reached Sonipat in Haryana to play cricket when the borders of two states have been sealed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In addition to this, he was also seen singing, posing for selfies and interacting with a group of people without wearing a mask during the event in Sonipat. He himself was not wearing one while playing cricket. Delhi-Haryana Borders Must be Opened For Those Engaged in Essential Services, Orders High Court.

Haryana government had imposed restrictions in the last week of April after the number of COVID-19 shot up. On April 28, Haryana Minister Anil Vij had claimed that the state will be in a comfortable position as far as coronavirus outbreak is concerned if borders stay sealed. He had always maintained that essentials services would be allowed and said that stricter restrictions have been put in place for those entering Haryana.