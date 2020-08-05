Ayodhya, August 5: As the construction of the new Ram temple began with the performance of the bhumi pujan ceremony here on Wednesday, the Hindu saints who rallied in the holy town said that they were now looking forward to take up the issues of temples in Kashi and Mathura too.

Akhara Parishad head Narendra Giri said that it was a "historic day" and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had rewritten history by participating in the religious ceremony to mark the start of the construction. Ram Mandir Bhumi Bhujan: Shashi Tharoor Says 'Shri Ram Not Property of BJP, Can't Let His Name be Hijacked'.

"We are happy. Ram Rajya has been established in India. Under the leadership of Modi, even Lord Krishna would be freed. As would be Kashi Vishwanath. We just have to wait." Giri said that the Hindus wished to take up the issues of Kashi and Mathura temples as per the set processes.

In Varanasi, Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple, which has been demolished and rebuilt several times in the past. In 1669, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is said to have built the Gyanvapi mosque on the temple site.

Hindu leaders have been demanding the removal of the mosque and handover of the entire land to their community. In Mathura, Shahi Idgah mosque stands next to Krishna Janmabhoomi temple that was destroyed in 1670 by Aurangzeb. The mosque was built on the temple plinth.

Vaishnav Parishad Mahant Phool Dol Bihari Das said: "Kashi Viswanath temple is our next destination. Every issue will be taken up with the passage of time."

Varanasi's Jitendranand Saraswati said that the slavery of the last 1,000 years had been done away with through the launch of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, adding that they now aimed to take up the issues of Kashi and Mathura temples. Ram Temple Digital Billboard Features in New York’s Times Square, Watch Video.

Ayodhya Sant Samiti head Kanhaiya Das said he was happy that their hard work over the years had finally paid off. "We will move forward slowly," he remarked.

