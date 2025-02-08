The case came to light on February 1 when the victim's family, noticing drastic changes in her behaviour over the past months, decided to investigate. According to a report by the Times of India, the girl became anxious, withdrawn, and mentally distressed, eventually confessing to her family. She revealed that two men, aged 18 and 20, had been blackmailing her with compromising photos and audio recordings, threatening to make them public unless she complied with their demands. Agra Shocker: Woman Abandons Newborn After Giving Birth Inside Waiting Room at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Cantt Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

The girl explained that one of the accused was someone she knew, who then involved his friend in the extortion plot. As per the complaint, the victim had been stealing money from her family under duress, which went unnoticed until her family observed that funds were missing. She also disclosed that one of the accused's relatives had visited her house on February 1, threatening the family with severe consequences if they pursued any action against the men.

Disturbed by the constant threats, the girl's family approached the police, leading to the registration of a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including extortion and criminal intimidation. Police, led by Devendra Dubey, are actively pursuing the accused, Harsh Thakur and Sunny Jat, with raids in progress.