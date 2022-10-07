Ahmedabad, October 7: A 11-year-old kid, Vishal (name changed), 11 who is a resident of a village near Viramgam in Ahmedabad district, landed in a hospital with bleeding from his private parts. After enquiries from the doctors, the child admitted that he had climbed on to the hood of his father's tractor and was taking a selfie on his phone with the farm behind. In his desire for the perfect angle, he slipped, fell and landed on the sidebar of the vehicle injuring himself.

Commenting on the incident, Dr Anirudh Shah, senior paediatric surgeon with a city-based private hospital, said that the patient is still recuperating from the injuries sustained. The accident caused urethral injury and subsequent swelling and Doctors had to put a catheter as the kid was unable to pass urine. The kid had had to carry the tube hanging from his stomach for a year before he was operated for the narrowing of the urethral opening - he could not even pass a drop of urine. The child had to suffer for a year due to a selfie, TOI quoted doctors as saying. WATCH: Viral Video Shows White Australian Woman Charging Rs 100 For Selfie With Desi Men At Gateway of India

According to experts, attention-seeking needs and peer influence among youth are the main reasons causing social networking addiction and selfie-addiction as a by-product. Putting up selfies on Facebook and other social networking sites allows people to enjoy instant love. As they start comparing comments and likes on their pictures, the need to be unique and to be the most talked-about increases. Selfie With Tiger! Group of Men Try To Take Pictures With the Wild Beast Crossing Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve; Viral Video Irks Netizens

Not just across the world but also in India, there is an alarming increase in the number of deaths due to wrongly attempted selfies.

Several experts feel that family communication is decreasing in the age of social media and that can be singled out as the most important reason leading to such behavior where one seeks instant gratification on a public forum.

Selfies like all other things can lead to addiction if we spend too much time on it. Keep your family's screen time under control, and always pay attention to what your child does on the Internet.

