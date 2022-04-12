Taking selfies with white Caucasians is a thing that every Indian fascinates. A viral video from Gateway of India shows a white Australian woman who is identified as Celia Voivodich was being hassled by some desi men for a photo. “One hundred rupee per photo,” the Australian woman is seen saying in the video. The resurfaced clip raises several concerns about the safety and privacy of foreign tourists, especially females. The whole incident was shared on Celia Voivodich's Youtube page which reads "Selfie Rampage In Mumbai, India". Chilling Moment of Wild Black Bear Posing for Selfie With Girl at Mexico’s Chipinque Ecological Park Goes Viral, Netizens Shocked.

Watch The Video, Here:

