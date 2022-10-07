A viral video from Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve shows commuters getting down from their tour jeep to take selfies with a tiger crossing the road. The video of the absurd act went viral online, attracting more than 60k views on Twitter. It shows a group of men following the wild animal as it strolls into the forest. The men walked dangerously close to the tiger to capture pictures and videos without thinking about the consequences. Netizens reprimanded the commuters for their risky action. Rare Black Panther Caught on Camera Crossing Road at Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve; Watch Viral Video.

