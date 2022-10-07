A viral video from Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve shows commuters getting down from their tour jeep to take selfies with a tiger crossing the road. The video of the absurd act went viral online, attracting more than 60k views on Twitter. It shows a group of men following the wild animal as it strolls into the forest. The men walked dangerously close to the tiger to capture pictures and videos without thinking about the consequences. Netizens reprimanded the commuters for their risky action. Rare Black Panther Caught on Camera Crossing Road at Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve; Watch Viral Video.

Watch Viral Clip:

Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this wired behaviour. pic.twitter.com/e0ikR90aTB — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 6, 2022

Here's How Users Reacted

Actually, People should not feel safe even when they are in numbers. For a Tiger its just a herd of prey, if it wants, it can attack. Remember, It does hunt one of the Largest and Strongest Animal, the Indian Gaur. — Karthic (@juvenileindia) October 6, 2022

100% Possibilities

It's all fun and games until the tiger decides to take a left turn on the road .... — Anish Kumar Tripathy (@Anish_RR) October 6, 2022

Right!

They have literally trespassed and should have been booked — aksheev thakur (@aksheevthakur) October 6, 2022

