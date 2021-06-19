Ahmedabad, June 19: A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his friend for refusing to buy tobacco (gutka) for him. The incident took place in Vejalpur neighbourhood in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on the night of June 16. The victim, 21-year-old Sewan Qureshi, is being treated at SVP Hospital. His condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, police registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused, identified as Aman Shaikh. Uttar Pradesh: Bride in Ballia District Refuses To Marry As Groom Chews Gutka.

According to a report, Qureshi was stabbed when he went to a neighbourhood paan shop to buy gutka. His friend Aman Shaikh, who was also near the shop, asked Qureshi to buy gutka for him too. When Qureshi refused saying he had no extra money, Shaikh became angry and started hurling abuses at him. When Qureshi objected to the abuse, Shaikh allegedly stabbed in his stomach and slashed his thighs. Constable Booked for Seeking Bribe from Gutka Seller.

Some passerby rescued Qureshi and he was rushed to Sola Civil Hospital from where he was transferred to Asarwa Civil Hospital. His father Ashraf Ali told police that initially it had appeared that his son did not sustain critical injuries. Thus, he was taken back home. However, his condition worsened later in the night and he started vomiting blood.

Qureshi was then rushed to SVP Hospital where doctors found injuries to his intestines. He underwent a surgery and is in currently the ICU. Based on the complaint lodged by Ashraf Ali, an FIR against Shaikh has been registered. Further investigation was underway.

