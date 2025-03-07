According to The Times of India report, Nayak first gained the victim’s trust when she sought treatment at a Maninagar clinic between 2021 and 2022. Their professional relationship continued over phone consultations, and in early 2024, he convinced her to lend him INR 2 lakh, claiming his father was critically ill. However, he failed to repay the amount and later reopened his clinic. Unaware of his deceit, the woman visited his clinic in February for treatment but was allegedly drugged and photographed in a compromising state. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Poisons Her 3 Children in Odhav Before Ending Life, 2 Daughters Survive As Suicide Note Reveals 'Discord' With Husband and In-Laws.

Soon after, Nayak manipulated her again, this time by taking possession of her jewelry, promising to return it but later admitting he had pawned it. When she demanded its return, he blackmailed her with the photos, threatening to release them online. The psychological pressure escalated when Nayak demanded in-person meetings, coercing her into compliance through fear and emotional distress.

In March 2024, under the pretense of deleting the photos, Nayak took the victim to a hotel, where he raped her. The Times of India report states that he continued to exploit her multiple times, leveraging the explicit images as a tool of control. After months of suffering, the woman finally confided in her husband and filed a police complaint. Authorities arrested Nayak under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including rape and blackmail. Investigations are also underway into his fraudulent medical credentials and financial misconduct.