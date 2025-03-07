Ahmedabad, March 7: A shocking case of deception and abuse has emerged in Ahmedabad, where a physiotherapist allegedly raped and blackmailed a 35-year-old homemaker under the guise of medical treatment. The accused, Nileshkumar Nayak, reportedly drugged the victim, took compromising photographs, and used them to extort money before sexually assaulting her multiple times. As the victim mustered the courage to file a complaint, police launched an investigation into Nayak’s financial fraud and medical credentials. He was arrested by the Maninagar police on March 5.
According to The Times of India report, Nayak first gained the victim’s trust when she sought treatment at a Maninagar clinic between 2021 and 2022. Their professional relationship continued over phone consultations, and in early 2024, he convinced her to lend him INR 2 lakh, claiming his father was critically ill. However, he failed to repay the amount and later reopened his clinic. Unaware of his deceit, the woman visited his clinic in February for treatment but was allegedly drugged and photographed in a compromising state. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Poisons Her 3 Children in Odhav Before Ending Life, 2 Daughters Survive As Suicide Note Reveals 'Discord' With Husband and In-Laws.
Soon after, Nayak manipulated her again, this time by taking possession of her jewelry, promising to return it but later admitting he had pawned it. When she demanded its return, he blackmailed her with the photos, threatening to release them online. The psychological pressure escalated when Nayak demanded in-person meetings, coercing her into compliance through fear and emotional distress. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs Neighbour to Death in Naroda, Later Dies by Suicide at Friend’s House in Gujarat’s New Maninagar; Investigation Underway.
In March 2024, under the pretense of deleting the photos, Nayak took the victim to a hotel, where he raped her. The Times of India report states that he continued to exploit her multiple times, leveraging the explicit images as a tool of control. After months of suffering, the woman finally confided in her husband and filed a police complaint. Authorities arrested Nayak under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including rape and blackmail. Investigations are also underway into his fraudulent medical credentials and financial misconduct.
Women and Child Helpline Numbers:
Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.
