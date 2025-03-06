Ahmedabad, March 6: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his 25-year-old neighbor to death in Ahmedabad’s Naroda area before taking his own life. The accused, Irshad Malek, allegedly attacked the woman, Sonu, following a heated argument at her residence. After committing the crime, he fled to a friend’s house in New Maninagar, where he later died by suicide. Police suspect a relationship angle and are investigating the motive behind the murder-suicide.

According to a Times of India report, the tragic incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when Irshad Malek, in a fit of rage, stabbed Sonu at her home in Naroda. The two were neighbors, and authorities suspect that their argument may have stemmed from a romantic involvement. Neighbors, who overheard the heated exchange, were unable to intervene before Malek fled the scene, leaving Sonu’s lifeless body behind. Ahmedabad Shocker: 2 Men Kill Friend for INR 18 Lakh After Luring Him for Drinks, Manage To Transfer Only INR 5500.

After the stabbing, Malek traveled to New Maninagar, where he helped a friend with some household chores. Reports indicate that he waited until the friend stepped out to fetch refreshments, at which point he took his own life by hanging himself. The police believe that Malek may have been trying to avoid capture, knowing witnesses had seen him at Sonu’s home earlier. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Poisons Her 3 Children in Odhav Before Ending Life, 2 Daughters Survive As Suicide Note Reveals 'Discord' With Husband and In-Laws.

Investigators are now focusing on the locked phones of both Malek and Sonu, which could hold crucial evidence regarding the nature of their relationship and the events leading up to the crime. While Sonu’s family remains in shock, unable to provide answers, the police are working to uncover the true motive behind the attack.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

