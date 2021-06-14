Ahmedabad, June 14: In a shocking incident, a woman in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was brutally thrashed by her husband and her kids over the noise of a bell. The sound of the bell led to the assault of a 45-year-old woman, a resident of the Isanpur area. According to a report by TOI, the woman has lodged a case against her husband and her son and daughter. The victim, identified as Anita Kashyani, filed her complaint with the local police on Friday.

In her statement, the victim said that she was carrying on her daily morning routine when her husband, identified as Kishore, objected to the sound of the bell and began shouting at her. The woman asked her husband to calm down but to no avail. Soon, her daughter Kushali and her son Savan also abused her.

Describing her ordeal, the woman said that the man told her to withdraw the case of domestic violence that she had earlier filed against him. The report also adds that the woman is also seeking maintenance from him as he used to often assault her. The man has been repeatedly telling Kashyani to withdraw the case against him. When she refused to do so, Kishore and the two kids began thrashing her brutally.

The accused then asked her to leave the house and threatened her with dire consequences. Unable to bear the harassment and torture, the woman called the police control room and filed a case. As per details by Police, several sections of the IPC have been invoked by police, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

