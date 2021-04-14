Rajkot, April 14: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old boy and his cousin, who were madly in love with each other, were found dead on the railway track in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. The incident was reported on Monday near Kansara village in Sayla taluka of the district. According to a report by TOI, the deceased were identified as Arvind Marudiya and Jagruti Marudiya, both aged 20 years. The report informs that the cousins were residents of Kansara village.

As soon as the incident was reported, an investigation was initiated into the matter. The primary investigation revealed that the cousins were in love and they ended their lives fearing that society would not accept their relationship as it was against the norms and their culture. Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Boy in Bhopal Allegedly Commits Suicide After His Parents Refuse to Recharge His Mobile Internet Pack.

As per details by police, the two victims, Arvind and Jagruti had left their village on Sunday morning on a bike. The official added that both of them laid down on the railway track and the train ran over them. The incident came to light after passers-by informed the police about the incident. Soon after, Police began to trace the identity of the deceased. They got to know about the duo on the basis of the registration number of the bike that was found near the track.

